Fighter jet dedicated to Fresno by 144th Fighter Wing as part of 'Cities of Honor' program

The jet's nose art is painted to form the city's crest, which was unveiled during the ceremony.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 3:35PM
The California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing dedicated an F-15 fighter jet to the city as part of its "Cities of Honor" program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno received a special honor.

The California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing ceremoniously dedicated an F-15 fighter jet to the city as part of its "Cities of Honor" program.

The program is a way to thank the City of Fresno and its citizens for their support.

Tuesday's event was a re-dedication, which last happened in 2021.

The jet's nose art is painted to form the city's crest, which was unveiled during the ceremony.

The Wing plans to continue the Cities of Honor jet-dedication program by dedicating F-15s to local cities within the Central Valley.

