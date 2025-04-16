'Fighting Oligarchy' rally with Bernie Sanders and AOC draws thousands in Bakersfield

The Fighting Oligarchy tour, led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, had thousands filling a local arena.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour, led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, had thousands filling a local arena.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour, led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, had thousands filling a local arena.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour, led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, had thousands filling a local arena.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Kern County on Tuesday, the nationwide Fighting Oligarchy tour led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders had thousands filling a local arena.

More than 4,000 people stood in line and filled the Dignity Health Arena on Truxtun Avenue.

Crowds were so large, over 300 people were unable to make it inside.

Indoors, every seat was filled at one of Bakersfield's largest arenas, as Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez made a stop in the Central Valley.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez called on supporters and Congress to fight for affordable health care, housing, and livable wages.

"In America, no worker should be working for starvation wages. Let us raise the minimum wage to a living wage," expressed Sanders.

"Health care is a human right, not a privilege," Sanders continued.

"The funds in our healthcare are not to make billions in profit for the drug or insurance companies, it's to provide quality care for every adult and child in America."

Ocasio-Cortez called on Central California lawmakers to take action.

"So you all know what that means, we must start working right now to give David Valadao the boot, and replace him with a brawling democrat who will stand up for the working people of this community," said Ocasio-Cortez.

Action News reached out to Valadao and is waiting for a response.

Also speaking, members and leaders of the United Farm Workers foundation...

"The farm worker union is fighting back, we are suing the border patrol," said UFW President Teresa Romero.

One member shared how her bare hands have helped feed America, as she has been working in the fields for the past 20 years.

Across the street from the event, Bakersfield's Republican Party showed up in support of President Donald Trump..

"I kinda find it ironic that Bernie Sanders and AOC are here talking about oligarchy, Bernie Sanders is a multi-millionaire," Darren Amos, with the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly, mentioned.

Former Republican Congresswoman Connie Conway also weighed in, "It's a manufactured narrative. It's the same thing Bernie Sanders has been saying since the 90s over and over again."

The tour will continue in Folsom, California, on Tuesday evening.

It will wrap up on Wednesday in Missoula, Montana.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.