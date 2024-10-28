Financial assistance available to help Fresno businesses

The City of Fresno is taking action to help small businesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tower District is shining brighter thanks to the newest addition to Vibez Lounge.

"It illuminated our building and brought more customers into our establishment," says General Manager Gabriela Alvarez

Alvarez says their establishment was one of the recipients of the Business Facade Grant Program, something she says made the exterior of her business look as inviting as it is.

Keeping in the spirit of supporting local businesses, once awarded the grant, they selected a local company to design and create their sign.

"The process was pretty smooth," she said. "After we got the application process done, we went with Fresno Neon."

In an effort to revitalize Fresno's Chinatown and downtown areas, the City of Fresno approved a contract with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation to support $400,000 of improvements to local businesses in those districts.

"These mom-and-pop businesses that have been here for more than 30 years are usually left behind, so the city and council has intentionally put them in the forefront of the small business investment," says council member Miguel Arias.

Now launching its third round, the Business Facade Grant Program has already successfully revamped 84 businesses.

"All we're asking for is a 25 percent match, and we'll give them up to $20,000 to refresh their entrance and improve their facades," Arias said.

The first round secured $1.5 million in ARPA funding to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The second round was another $1 million for businesses in Council Districts 1, 3 and 4, including the Tower District.

Arias says this third round is from the city's general fund.

"The same money that these small businesses contribute to the City of Fresno, we're using to invest back in them," he said.

The deadline to apply for the city's Business Facade Grant Program is November 13.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.