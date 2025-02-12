Fire breaks out at commercial building in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A business in southeast Fresno has been destroyed following a fire.

The flames broke out on Tulare and Rowell, just across from Roosevelt High School.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the building when crews arrived.

The fire threatened the Bank of America and nearby homes, but crews were able to stop the flames.

The structural integrity of the building was one of the biggest concern for fire crews.

The building ultimately started to collapse. No firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials say the building was most recently a karate school, but it's not known if it was still operating.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.