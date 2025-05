Fire breaks out at Visalia home, forcing evacuations and road closures

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out at a Visalia home Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures.

The flames were reported just before 12:30 pm at a home on North Highland and Race streets. Smoke was covering the home and can be seen from a distance.

Evacuations are in place, and nearby roads are closed as the cleanup continues.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

You are asked to avoid the area.