Fire erupts in dryer inside Clovis apartment

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A Clovis family's Easter Sunday started with a small fire.

Clovis Fire was called to an apartment complex near Fowler and Tollhouse avenues.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story building.

The fire was found inside a dryer and was quickly contained without spreading beyond the laundry room.

Nobody was injured in the fire.