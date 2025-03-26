Fire funding: Fresno County to reimburse Shaver Lake Fire for new building

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department is getting the green light to build a new fire station.

The new building is something those in the department say is long overdue.

The department is preparing for the next steps after they got the good news from the Fresno County Board of Supervisors this morning.

An old building built in the 1940s, and not as a firehouse, is one of two buildings Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department call home.

Captain Brad Craven said the bays are far too small for the large truck,s and getting the vehicles out isn't quick or easy.

"In order to exit this building, we have to come out across both lanes before we can start our turn or else we will hit the door so that's a real danger with the heavy traffic we get here in the summertime," said Craven. "We have to come out with lights and sirens on... A slowed response time can mean the difference between life and death or loss of property."

However, the department got some good news Tuesday, they're one step closer to a new building as the Fresno County Board of Supervisors is crafing a contract with the department.

The agreement would have the county reimburse the department the costs of a new building planned for Highway 168 and Bretz Mill

According to Supervisor Nathan Magsig, there are some funds already in place.

"Back in the late 70s, early 80s, the county of Fresno created some different fees that they collected from developments up in the Shaver Lake area," said Magsig. "One of those fee categories was for a new fire station... People who live in the shaver area came to my office and said, Look this, there's this pot of money out there. It's got a little over $200,000 in it."

Initially, community funds will be used after the department raised about 150 thousand dollars in 2024.

The combined funds are just a fraction of the estimated 750 thousand dollars Fire Chief Steve McQuillan expects the department will need.

"We have a plan, we have a contractor, we're ready to go. We just need further financial support, but with this ingestion of additional funds I think we'll be able to generate some additional large donors who will finally see this project as actually moving forward," said Chief Steve McQuillan, Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

McQuillan says the additional space will also help them increase their volunteer staff.

Right now, they have about 24 firefighters, but he said they have had to turn away 15 other volunteers because there isn't space to house the first responders.

The new building will have two bedrooms for volunteers to stay in overnight.

During the Creek Fire, they only had 11; of those, only six were there the whole time.

Chief McQuillen says more volunteers mean a better fire response in situations like the Creek Fire.

The groundbreaking is expected within six months and the final building to open by late next year.

