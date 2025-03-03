Firebaugh Salvadoran restaurant destroyed by fire

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Firebaugh restaurant is completely destroyed after a fire Sunday evening.

The flames erupted at ''Antojitos Guanacos.'' The Salvadoran restaurant is located on O and 12th streets.

Firefighters say someone inside the restaurant noticed smoke coming out of a light fixture in the hallway.

That's when they alerted staff, and everyone evacuated and called 911.

When crews arrived, they say the weather was hampering their efforts.

The building is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.