Firefighter hospitalized after fire at northwest Fresno restaurant

A firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.

A firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.

A firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.

A firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at a Northwest Fresno restaurant.

Just after 12:30 am, smoke was seen coming from Papaya Fresh near Shaw and West.

Investigators believe the fire started in a brick oven vent before spreading to the roof.

People were inside the business when the fire broke out and were safely evacuated.

The restaurant is now closed for repairs.

The firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.