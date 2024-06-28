Firefighters increase containment on June Lightning Complex Fire

CAL FIRE says it's made good progress on containing the June Lightning Complex Fire in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE said it's made good progress on the fire.

It's been a long hot day for firefighters, but they are really looking to take advantage of the cooler temperatures at night.

Fire crews on the ground and sky continue to increase containment lines on the June Lightning Complex fire.

The fire scorching thousands of acres and threatening hundreds of homes.

"They worked aggressively to mop this fire up and put those containment lines in," said Capt. Brent Pascau with CAL FIRE.

Wind, heat, and rough terrain has been an ongoing challenge for firefighters. But crews are looking to take advantage of cooler temperatures at night.

"During the daytime some of the heat hides," said Pascau. "At night you can see it well. Not only cooler temperatures but tactics wise it's a little easier for us."

CAL FIRE said at night they're able use their infrared drones to find hotspots.

"We're going to continue to mop up," said Pascau. "Continue to aggressively put those containment lines, but our most important thing is to get people home."

As firefighters continue to fight the flames, Bear Mountain Pizza remains open for business. Feeding firefighters and community members.

"Giving them a good source to have food, water, cool air, and power for their phones or even Wi-Fi, we are able to supply that," said Sara Petropoulos, a work at Bear Mountain Pizza.

Members of the Ventura County Fire Department stopped by the restaurant to pick up a slice. They're grateful that Bear Mountain is open.

"As we came into town here to get some water, pizza place was open," said Captain Noah White with the Ventura County Fire Department. "Talked to the people that are running it and they're still cooking.

Bear Mountain Pizza employee Wesley Hawkins said he's grateful he can help the crews that helped protect his home.

"It feels good because it actually feels like I'm actually helping them out," said Hawkins. "Because they're here helping us out and making sure all of our families and everyone up here is safe."

