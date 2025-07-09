The Central California Food Bank says it was already feeling the Trump Administration's funding cuts from earlier this year.

Food banks bracing for increase in need due to sweeping federal cuts

The Central California Food Bank is sounding the alarm about the ramifications of President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cuts to food assistance programs made in President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" will increase food insecurity right here in Central California.

The Central California Food Bank is sounding the alarm about the ramifications of the bill, which will slash more than $1 trillion from SNAP (food stamps) and Medicaid and create work requirements for assistance starting after the 2026 mid-term election.

More than 300,000 people in Central California depend on SNAP benefits.

"Those are low-income, working Americans that need support to provide healthy and nutritious food for their families," said Natalie Caples, co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Feeding America, the nationwide program the Central California Food Bank is affiliated with, says the cuts could result in six to nine billion more meals needed per year nationwide.

"That's what we distributed last year. Collectively, we distributed 6 billion meals," said Caples.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who supports the "big beautiful bill," will be present at a large food distribution event put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday.

Nearly 30,000 pounds of dry goods have been brought from Utah to support food insecurity in Central California.

"I think what we're going to be seeing in the future as the federal government continues to make cuts and reduce the federal deficit we're going to need to see nonprofits, churches to step up to help those in need in our community," said Magsig.

But Caples says that is not going to be enough.

"There is no level of philanthropic investment that is going to completely eliminate the gap that the cuts to the S.N.A.P. program will have," she said.

Congressman David Valadao, who was a critical vote for the bill, sent Action News the following statement:

"H.R. 1 makes reasonable but important reforms to SNAP by clarifying work requirements and holding states accountable for running the program responsibly -- without making significant cuts to services. SNAP is currently one of the only safety net programs without a cost-sharing requirement, and this bill builds on bipartisan Farm Bill policies by giving states the option to avoid those costs if they keep their error rates low."

Action News requested an interview with Valadao to ask specific questions after speaking with the food bank but were told he was unavailable.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.