Former Clovis East swimmer breaking records at BYU

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis East swimmer is busy breaking records at BYU.

Last week, Mackenzie Miller Lung took 2nd at the NCAA Championships in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Action News sports anchor Alec Nolan went 1-on-1 with the All-American after her podium finish.

