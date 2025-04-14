Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge named captain for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All Rise!

Former Diamond Dog and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been named captain for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The announcement was made Monday morning alongside Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, who will be coaching the United States for the second straight WBC.

Judge is the first Yankee since Derek Jeter to be captain for the squad.

This is the first international tournament the former Diamond Dog will play in.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will go from March 5, 2026 to March 17, 2026. The USA lost in the championship game to Japan in 2023.