Derek and David Carr showcasing lives with new YouTube channel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two former Fresno State Bulldogs and pro athletes, Derek and David Carr, are taking on a new venture.

The brothers have started their own YouTube channel called "The Home Grown Network."

In their first video, they introduced the channel and their effort to share real stories and give a glimpse into their real lives beyond the football field.

That includes Home Grown Cards, where they'll open packs together and share memories, as well as the Home Grown film room, and Home Grown cars.

Check them out on Home Grown Network on YouTube.