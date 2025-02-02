Former Madera County Sheriff John Anderson passes away

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office announced that former Sheriff John Anderson died Friday night at his home in San Luis Obispo County.

He started his law enforcement career as a police officer in Williams, California, and later served as a deputy sheriff in Stanislaus County.

In 1964, he joined the California Highway Patrol, where he held various significant roles.

And in 1998, Anderson was elected as Madera County Sheriff and served the position for 16 years until his retirement in 2014.

Anderson dedicated more than five decades to law enforcement.