Former US Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in his federal case

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Monday pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft -- and admitted he committed other crimes that could land him in prison for about seven years under the terms of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Santos, in gray slacks and a black sport coat, told the judge he is "committed to making amends and learning from this experience."

He is due to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

Santos, 36, was charged in May 2023 with 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives following months of news reports about lies the Republican congressman told in his past.

In October 2023, the then-congressman faced 10 more charges in the Eastern District of New York, including wire fraud, making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission and aggravated identity theft.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial had been scheduled to start in September.

In July, a judge denied Santos' motion to dismiss certain fraud charges, ruling he failed to meet the legal standards.

Two of Santos' associates, his former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks and fundraiser Sam Miele, have already pleaded guilty to charges.

Santos survived an expulsion vote on Nov. 1, 2023, in the wake of the superseding indictment.

His support among Republicans wavered after the release of a damning report from the House Ethics Committee two weeks after surviving the expulsion vote.

"George Santos cannot be trusted," declared the 56-page report. "At nearly every opportunity, he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law, and ethical principles."

Santos allegedly reported fictitious loans to get wealthy donors to make contributions, according to the ethics report, used his connections to obtain yet more donations, including to make "purported 'repayments' of those fictitious loans," and diverted campaign money for his own use.

Santos' expenses ranged from spending $2,280 in Atlantic City, where he allegedly liked to play roulette with his husband; $2,900 spent on Botox; approximately $10,000 spent at high-end Ferragamo and Hermes stores; and about $3,330 at a rental property, according to the report.

Exactly one month after surviving the first expulsion vote, Santos became just the sixth member of Congress to ever be expelled on Dec. 1, 2023.

He had until that point represented New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau counties, since January 2020.

Santos ended a long-shot comeback bid to represent New York's 1st Congressional District in April.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.