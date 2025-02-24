Former Yosemite National Park employee speaks out after termination

Andria Townsend was one of the workers at Yosemite National Park that received an email on February 14, saying she was being laid off immediately.

YOSEMITE NATTIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- An estimated 200,000 federal workers have been laid off as part of President Trump's overhaul of the government.

1,000 of those are reportedly probationary employees at National Parks across the country- including Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon.

"The people united will never be defeated," protested people.

Dozens of people were protesting for the workers who were laid off in Yosemite National Park. They even flew the American flag upside down off El Capitan.

1,000 National Park workers were told their job was terminated on February 14. The day is now being called by some the "Valentine's Day Massacre."

Andria Townsend, a now former specialist at Yosemite, shared with Action News a copy of her letter of termination that she received via email on Friday.

"Attached to the email was a termination notice, basically outlining that I was still within my probationary period. Meaning I had been in my specific position for less than one year and that my skills and knowledge did not meet the current administration," said Townsend.

President Trump has appointed Elon Musk to run the Department of Government Efficiency. The two said these federal layoffs are to eliminate waste.

But Townsend said that doesn't line up with the important work she does at Yosemite. Townsend is also confused about how she could be laid off when her role at the National Park was funded through grant money.

"It made me really angry. I work really hard at my job. I have two degrees. I studied fisher's my entire life and to tell me I'm not meeting the standards of my job, yeah, like I said is a complete lie," said Townsend.

The former national park employee is worried these layoffs will make visiting the parks a poor experience, harming the natural beauty, and the businesses that rely on Yosemite.

Townsend considering all options for getting her job reinstated, which include an appeal through the Department of Interior National Park Service and a possible class action lawsuit.

In January, President Trump said National Parks were not going to hire seasonal workers this year.

But he is having a change of heart and is now saying national parks, like Yosemite, would be able to hire their staff of seasonal workers.

