Two found dead in Hanford home

Hanford Police are investigating a double homicide after discovering two people dead inside a home this morning.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A disturbing scene in Hanford on Sunday as police surrounded a home on East Magnolia Avenue. Detectives are investigating what they say appears to be a double homicide.

"Both individuals were shot that were inside the residence," Hanford Police Lt. Justin Vallin told Action News.

The investigation began at about 8:40 Sunday morning when police say a man called 911 to report a "disturbance." The caller told dispatchers somebody was shot.

"Officers arrived on scene a short time later. The front door was unlocked. They checked the residence and located two deceased individuals," Vallin said.

It is unclear who the caller was or if he died at the scene. Police say there is no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.

Authorities are not calling it a murder-suicide at this time. They say more questions need to be answered.

"We're still on scene inside," Vallin said. "Detectives are still collecting evidence inside the residence."