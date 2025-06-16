Fourth of July in Central California: List of Independence Day events and fireworks shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks, barbecues, and family fun - it's that time of year.

The Fourth of July is coming up, and what better way to celebrate it than by watching fireworks and taking part in festivities happening across Central California.

Here's a list of events in the Central Valley during and leading up to the Fourth of July. We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.

FRESNO COUNTY

Saturday, June 28

Furry Freedom Fest

TIME : 4 p.m. -10 p.m.

ADDRESS : Clovis Rodeo Fairgrounds

INFORMATION : Join Skye Dreams for Furry Freedom Fest, a pet-friendly 4th of July celebration. This event includes a live band and dancing under the stars, food trucks, pet-related vendors, bounce houses and water slides for the kids, free pictures with your pet, a beer garden, and a drone light show to end the evening. This event will be held on Saturday, June 28th, 2025, at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds from 4 PM to- 10 PM. Tickets are $8 - $15 a person and parking is $5. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis.

Wednesday, July 2

Shaver Lake Fireworks

TIME : 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Shaver Lake

INFORMATION :The Shaver Lake Fireworks has been a tradition for the community of Shaver Lake and it's visitors for 25 years! Without the support of local businesses, private donors, personal gifts and the cooperation from Pine Ridge Boosters, we would not be able to continue this beloved show.

Thursday, July 3

Selma Independence Day Celebration

TIME : 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Selma High School Stadium

INFORMATION : Gates open 6:30pm to 9:00 pm - Food vendors & fireworks show. Come bring your blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the Show. $5 admission for adults $2 for kids 5-10 yrs, 4 and under Free, Veterans with ID Free. No canopy or beach umbrella can be set up inside. No ice chests, no outside food or drinks allowed.

Kerman Fireworks Show

TIME : 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Kerman High Stadium

INFORMATION : Join us for our Annual July 3rd Fireworks Show at the Kerman High School Stadium! Enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, music, and shop the boutiques before enjoying a fireworks show! Gates open at 6:00pm! But your tickets here!! https://kermanchamberkcc.ticketspice.com/festival-of.

Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration

TIME : 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Kingsburg High Football Stadium

INFORMATION : Join us for the annual 3rd of July fireworks show on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Kingsburg High School football stadium! Gates will open at 6:00 PM, and the fireworks will start shortly after sunset. Come enjoy delicious food, a fantastic fireworks display, music, and plenty of fun! The entrance fee is $5.00 per person, and parking will cost $5.00 per vehicle.

Wednesday, July 3 & Friday, July 4

4th Of July At The Island Waterpark

TIME : 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Island Waterpark

INFORMATION : Mark your calendars! Island Waterpark is going all out this Independence Day weekend with a Fireworks Show you won't want to miss! Join us on July 3rd & 4th for a day filled with waterslides and a dazzling fireworks display to cap off the night.

Friday, July 4

Sanger 4th Of July Spectacular

TIME : 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Sanger High School

INFORMATION : Join us for the best 4th of July Show around! Featuring live music, food trucks, bounce houses and water slides for the kids, and a SPECTACULAR fireworks show to end the night as we celebrate our nations independence. Tickets are $5 per person. Gates open at 5:30pm so come on down and enjoy an evening of music and fun.

Fresno Freedom Run

TIME : 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Woodward Park

INFORMATION : Start off your 4th of July celebrations with a bang and beautiful 4-mile run! The event will take place at Woodward Park with hundreds of acres of trees, geese, and beautiful wildlife. We are sure it will be an adventure! You will enjoy our American flag lined course. We hope to inspire you to race, run or walk at the best of your ability. Motivate your friends, family and fellow competitors to join in. What a way to start one of the most important days of the year for our great country.

Grizzlies 4th Of July Firework Extravaganza

TIME : 7:05 p.m.

ADDRESS : Chukchansi Park

INFORMATION : Get ready for a star-spangled spectacular at the Fresno Grizzlies' Independence Day and 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30 Action News. Join us at Chukchansi Park for an evening of baseball, community and an explosive fireworks display that will illuminate the night sky in a patriotic salute. It's an unforgettable celebration where G's Up pride meets the red, white and blue!

Clovis Freedom Fest

TIME : 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Lamonica Stadium, Clovis

INFORMATION : Don't miss the biggest and best patriotic party in the Central Valley. Freedom Fest boasts one of the largest and most amazing displays of pyrotechnics on the west coast. Plus, you'll find plenty of food, entertainment and activities for all ages. $5 general admission. Children 5 and under free.

Saturday, July 5

Fowler's 4th Of July Fireworks Show

TIME : 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fowler High School Football Stadium

INFORMATION : 4th of july fireworks show. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy one of the best fireworks shows in the San Joaquin Valley. The event will also include various food and craft vendors and the return of the fun zone for kids. Gates open at 6pm. Fireworks show starts at dusk.

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, June 28

Porterville Freedom Fest

TIME : 3:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Porterville Sports Complex

INFORMATION : Celebrate the Independence holiday with the biggest fireworks show in our area! The annual Freedom Fest will take place on June 28 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The festival showcases an array of food and craft vendors, an aerial performance by Skydive Elsinore, musical entertainment from local legend DJ Swift, and a popular Spray Zone which will provide opportunities to cool off throughout the evening- just listen for the Fire Department's siren as a cue for the water to start. The finale to the evening is the spectacular display of fireworks at 9:00 PM. The blast zone for the fireworks show will be on the west side of the Sports Complex behind the dog park. Bring out your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a summer evening with friends and family. It is sure to be a blast! Gates open at 3:00 PM and the festivities kick off at 5:00 PM. Gates will close at 8:45 PM. The cost of admission is per carload; $15 per pass in advance and $20 the day of (cash only). There is also a limited amount of preferred parking passes for $30. Passes can be purchased at the Parks and Leisure Services office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman, Ste A.

Thursday, July 3

Woodlake July 3rd Blast

TIME : 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Woodlake City Park

INFORMATION : Best Patriotic Celebration in the Valley!!! Family Friendly FREE Event! Free Kids Zone, Patriotic Show, Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournaments, 29 Food Vendors, 2 beer trucks, Frank Ray in Concert, The Evening Wraps with an Amazing Fireworks Show! A Big Thank You to all Our Sponsors that make this possible.

Visalia Independence Spectacular

TIME : 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Riverway Sports Park, Visalia

INFORMATION : The City of Visalia invites you to the 2nd Annual Independence Spectacular-a free, family-friendly celebration packed with live entertainment, food, music, a kids' zone, and a jaw-dropping drone light show to cap off the night. After a massive turnout in 2024, we're going even bigger this year! Join thousands of your neighbors for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

Saturday, July 5

Red, White and Brew Party

TIME : 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : 1852 Soccer City, Visalia

INFORMATION : Celebrate the holiday with a Craft Brew Party at Soccer City 1852, Visalia's newest brewery, tap room and footy football venue. Join their Independence Day celebration -Red, White and Brews Party at 1852 - on Saturday, July 5th from 2:00-10:00 PM. Enjoy games, prizes, face-painting, water activities for kids and adults, food and of course, cold brews.

KINGS COUNTY

Sunday, July 5

Red, White & Blue Day!

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Children's Storybook Garden & Museum, Hanford, CA

INFORMATION : We are excited for Red, White & Blue Day Saturday July 5th! Reserve a spot today! Call or text the Garden (559)500-9966. $10 for children. $5 for adults. It'll be a water day so bring a suit & towel to enjoy all the fun!!

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, June 28

Los Banos 4th Of July

TIME : 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Henry Miller Plaza, Los Banos

INFORMATION : Come celebrate 4th of July with food vendors, beer garden, arts & crafts, carnival @ firework show at 9pm.

Friday, July 4

Run For Independence

TIME : 7:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION : The 2-mile and 5-mile races will start at 7:30am on Sunday, the 4th of July. Packet pick up and race day registration begin at 5:45am and close at 7:15am near the corner of Grove/2nd St. across from the finish line archway. The Start and the Finish will be located near the registration area at Second St./Grove Ave.

Atwater 4th Of July Parade

TIME : 9:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION : We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public.

Atwater 4th Of July Festival

TIME : 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Ralston Park, Atwater

INFORMATION : Atwater's 62nd annual 4th of July Festival. We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public.

Atwater Fireworks Show

TIME : 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Castle Air Base Parade Grounds

INFORMATION : We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public. The concert and fireworks are at the Castle Air Base parade grounds. Concert featuring "Flashback." $20 per car, walk-ins $5 per person. Gates close at 9:15 pm for the fireworks show.

Gustine 4th Of July

TIME : 10:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Gustine & Henry Miller Park, Gustine, CA

INFORMATION : 4th of July parade starts at 10:30am. Parade starts at 5th St & 1st Ave and ends at Henry Miller Park where fun booths, food vendors, and live music will be set up.

Gustine 4th Of July Firework Show

TIME : Sunset

ADDRESS : Gustine High School Football Field

INFORMATION : Firework show open to the public. Starts at sun down.

Livingston 4th Of July

TIME : 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Max Foster Sports Complex, Livingston

INFORMATION : The City is planning an old fashion 4th of July Celebration! The event will take place at the Max Foster Sports Complex. 2600 Walnut Avenue in Livingston. Festivities begin at 4:30pm with a Wee Miss and Mr. Livingston 4th of July Pageant(entries limited to residents only)! The 4th of July Celebration event is free to enter and no ice chests or outside food is allowed. Bring a lawn chair and the family for a great time and memorable 4th of July. The event will end with a fireworks show!

MADERA COUNTY

Friday, July 4

Bass Lake 4th Of July

TIME : 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Bass Lake

INFORMATION : Madera County's biggest Firework show is at Bass Lake! People line the beaches and make a day of being at the Lake for the celebration. Many hundreds of boats venture out at dusk to enjoy the show. There is no substitute for being at the Lake in the cool night air among the trees and the water when the show begins. See the sparkle and feel the boom and hear it echo. The show is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and your generous donations. Please help us to keep this event and it's traditions going each year. Fireworks are shot from a barge between The Pines Resort and The Forks Resort at dark around 9 pm.

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

TIME : 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Madera Fairgrounds

INFORMATION : FREE 4th of July Community Event hosted by Greater Madera Kiwanis! The Family Fun begins at 5pm with food, games, live music and beverages on the grounds. FIREWORKS at dusk, approximately 9pm. Lawn chairs are permitted. No outside food or beverage. Lawn chair rentals will be available in limited quantity for $5.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, July 5