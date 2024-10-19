Fresno arrests 139 under new law against illegal camping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say officers have arrested 139 people since a ban on homeless encampments in public spaces went into effect just over three weeks ago.

One of those people is 48-year-old William Erwin.

"It's called 'Sit, Lie, Sleep, Camp: Public Area,' that's what I got in trouble for," said Erwin. "I heard I was supposed to get a warning, I didn't get no warning. They woke me up first thing in the morning. The sun was barely coming up and took me to jail."

He says after being told to move out of his encampment Wednesday, he was sleeping on the sidewalk near the intersection of Divisadero and H streets when Fresno Police arrested him on Thursday.

"I was pretty devastated, crushed. I wanted to cry," said Erwin.

This arrest comes after the city's illegal camping ordinance went into effect last month, banning unhoused people from camping in public spaces.

"The officers have been citywide, working every day, they finally have had the opportunity to address some of the folks that have just been repeating problems at locations, repeat pile-ups of trash, or repeat complaints from neighbors," said interim Fresno police Chief Mindy Casto says officers do not have to give people warnings, but law enforcement had been in contact with Erwin the day before his arrest.

Through a "treatment-first program," the city's goal is to get unhoused people to help, but if they repeatedly refuse, or if there are other circumstances, they can be placed in jail.

"If they're arrested, such as Mr. Erwin was, he had a misdemeanor warrant, so he wasn't offered services, as far as housing, because he was booked in jail for the warrant. He was, however, offered diversion services for any substance abuse issues, and he declined," said Chief Casto.

After a few hours behind bars, Erwin was cited and released.

Action News asked why Erwin decided to return to the area.

"It's the only real place I know that's called home right now. Just an area where I know people, they know me, I can get help from my friends."

Erwin says during COVID, he lost his job and hasn't been able to get one since.

"Just have a little more compassion. I didn't choose this life. It came to me," said Erwin.

He's now worried about paying a $1,000 fine when he still doesn't have a roof over his head.

"Now I have a court date that I have to appear on 1/27, so I'll see what happens," said Erwin.

Chief Casto says each situation is evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but she has seen an uptick in people accepting services.

Right now, she says the acceptance rate is just over 6 percent.

