Fresno Chaffee Zoo awarded $2,500 grant from Aaron Judge All Rise foundation

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been announced as a recipient of a grant from the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo awarded grant from Aaron Judge All Rise foundation The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been announced as a recipient of a grant from the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo awarded grant from Aaron Judge All Rise foundation The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been announced as a recipient of a grant from the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo awarded grant from Aaron Judge All Rise foundation The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been announced as a recipient of a grant from the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been announced as a recipient of a grant from the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

The New York Yankee player and former Fresno State Diamond Dog says the zoo will receive $2,500.

The money will be used to purchase supplies and cover food costs for the "After School at the Zoo" program.

The program aims to keep kids curious about nature and wildlife while encouraging healthy lifestyles.

The zoo was chosen as one of three recipients because it aligns with the All Rise Foundation's mission to inspire kids to become responsible citizens and reach unlimited possibilities.