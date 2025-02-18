Fresno Chaffee Zoo hosts educational day camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo held its second single-day camp this week, enabling kids to enjoy the fun of the zoo in an educational outing.

Single-day camps are held on local school holidays so that kids can continue their learning outside the classroom.

The final camp day will take place on March 10 for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

You can enroll now on the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website for $70.

The zoo holds several other camps throughout the year.

Enrollment is also open for spring zoo camp, summer camp, junior zoologist camp and art academy.