Fresno City Council agrees to ask state to not grant parole to convicted 'Tower District rapist'

A community-wide effort is underway to keep a Valley man known as the "Tower District Rapist" behind bars.

A community-wide effort is underway to keep a Valley man known as the "Tower District Rapist" behind bars.

A community-wide effort is underway to keep a Valley man known as the "Tower District Rapist" behind bars.

A community-wide effort is underway to keep a Valley man known as the "Tower District Rapist" behind bars.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community-wide effort is underway to keep a Valley man known as the "Tower District Rapist" behind bars.

The Fresno City Council approved a resolution Thursday asking the state not to allow parole for Rudolph Acosta. One of his 22 known victims also issued a plea.

Acosta was sentenced to 78 years for the violent attacks that took place back in the 1990s. Some of them were at gunpoint.

One survivor was just 16 years old when she was assaulted.

She says this is the third time she's had to fight to keep him in prison.

"I will not allow him to be released as long as I breathe. Because one person is one too many," she said. "I am 50 and I never thought I would have to stand here and ask the community to keep someone like Rudolph in prison."

She went on to say that at least two of the other known victims had taken their own lives.

Councilmember Annalisa Perea says she is creating a petition to be signed by the community.

It will then be sent to the California Board of Parole in an effort to once again deny Acosta's release.