Fresno City Council to consider proposed parking structure for Roeding Park and Chaffee Zoo

Parking at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Roeding Park in Central Fresno is possibly changing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From gazing at the giraffes, to taking in the tigers, or eyeing the newborn elephants -- the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is a jewel of Central California, welcoming millions of guests each year.

"There's been more exhibits, more people coming to our Zoo, not just locally but from out of town, out of state. They visit our Zoo and it creates a parking demand," said Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer.

That demand is one Porterville resident, Giselle Tapia knows all too well.

"There was no specific parking space, it was just like you park wherever you park and if you found one, good, if not, then go look for another one," said zoo visitor Giselle Tapia.

Of course, complicating matters, once you find -- or make a spot -- you have to navigate the not-always-clear pathways to the entrance with kids in tow.

"People were doing their own parking because they were not respecting how they would go, and they were taking too much of a space and nobody would fit anymore," said Tapia.

To combat the traffic troubles and parking problems, the mayor and councilman Miguel Arias, wants the city council to support a negotiation agreement and start the process of building at least one multi-story parking structure for the area.

"Building a parking garage for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and the general public to use will free up a lot of surface parking for those who want to enjoy just the neighborhood park on the weekend or weekday," said councilman Miguel Arias.

The agreement will allow the city to begin negotiations with the Zoo corporation to determine the logistics of the garage, what it will look like, how it will be financed, and the construction timeline.

It's a discussion the Zoo welcomes.

From Illuminature, to "Roar-and-Pour," the Zoo has been hosting more nighttime events and CEO Jon Forrest Dohlin says, a parking structure will help with security.

"Be something that really allows people to feel safe, feel like this is convenient, this is secure, and its really really convenient for us to get to the care in a safe way even in the evening," said Fresno Chaffee Zoo, CEO, Jon Forrest Dohlin.

If approved Thursday, negotiations are expected to last three to 6 months.

Following environmental studies, construction would not break ground for at least a year.

