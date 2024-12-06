Fresno City Council denies development plans for south central area

Neighborhoods and businesses in the heavily industrialized area of south Fresno won't see big manufacturing projects roll into their community.

Neighborhoods and businesses in the heavily industrialized area of south Fresno won't see big manufacturing projects roll into their community.

Neighborhoods and businesses in the heavily industrialized area of south Fresno won't see big manufacturing projects roll into their community.

Neighborhoods and businesses in the heavily industrialized area of south Fresno won't see big manufacturing projects roll into their community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighborhoods and businesses in the heavily industrialized area of south Fresno won't see big manufacturing projects roll into their community, for now.

Fresno City council members heard passionate pleas from residents Thursday about potential development plans in an area that was previously the North Avenue Industrial Triangle.

"I'm here to oppose environmental racism that has caused the south side of Fresno to be breathing in more polluted air than the rest of the city," said Nayamia Martinez with the Central CA Environmental Network.

In 2019, it was renamed the South Central Specific Plan.

"Historically speaking, south central is a place where it was designated to be a rural residential. Many families built their homes trying to get away from the city," said Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias.

Over time, the city and the county rezoned that area to be heavily industrial for big job centers, big distribution centers, big manufacturing centers and unfortunately, please still live there."

Last year, an Environmental Impact Report was drafted.

Then last month, the plan was revised and the report was released.

It includes a one thousand foot buffer for new industrial development around sensitive places such as an elementary school, convalescent homes, and residential areas.

But many people say it's not enough to ease the concerns in an already heavily industrial area.

"What I'm hearing is economic argument that you don't want Fresno to be non-competitive and yet if you are consistently marginalizing a particular part of the community you absolutely will not have the kind of growth that you would like Fresno to be able to toot its horn and to actually embrace," said Dr. Venise Curry, speaker and consultant.

The nearly 5,600 acre plan includes land in Districts 3 and 4. 57-percent within Fresno City, 43-percent within the county.

"Residents who live in that area want to see rules and regulations to ensure their safety, and then businesses would like as few rules as possible to ensure that their investment has a return on investment over time.," said Arias.

The chorus of disapproval from regional businesses seemed to draw a symphony of discontent deny passage of the plan.

"We strongly oppose this plan because it will negatively impact businesses by restricting their rights, rezone important areas, require electric vehicles, which are not feasible and create immense demand on an already struggling power grid," said Brandon Craighead with the Penny Newman Grain Company.

"This particular plan calls for technology that is not ready for us yet and is not ready to sustain our business. We appreciate all you've done, but we strongly urge you to deny this," said Mark Ford, the CEO of JD Food.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.