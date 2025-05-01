Fresno City Councilmember Annalisa Perea announces state assembly bid

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Annalisa Perea has announced her run for California State Assembly District 31.

The seat represents much of Fresno County and is currently held by democrat Joaquin Arambula, whose term will end in 2026.

Perea has served on the Fresno City Council since 2022.

According to Wednesday's announcement, she has raised more than $200,000 for her campaign.

She's also been endorsed by Senator Anna Caballero, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria and Fresno City Councilmembers Tyler Maxwell and Mike Karbassi.

In a statement, Perea said if elected to the assembly, she would "focus every day on the kitchen table issues that matter most to the people of our region."