Councilmember Miguel Arias faces criticism from vendors after claims of ICE raid at popular auction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was outrage at Fresno City Hall on Thursday as produce vendor Susana Osuna called out Councilmember Miguel Arias.

"I'm going to let you know (that) we're coming in hot and angry," she said.

Arias warned, without providing evidence, of a raid at the Cherry Auction last month.

"We have learned this weekend ICE is planning to engage in a massive immigration raid at the Cherry Auction in Fresno," Arias said at a council meeting on June 12.

But that "massive" raid never happened. There were no signs that ICE had shown up or had ever been to the auction.

The Cherry Auction is in the County of Fresno, not the city or Councilmember Arias' district.

"We are dead in the water," Osuna said. "There's no business. Customers are afraid. Vendors are afraid."

Osuna placed the blame squarely on Arias.

"The markets were safe, (and) people were not afraid until he caused this panic," she said.

But as Osuna spoke, Councilmember Arias was not there. He did not attend Thursday's meeting.

"I don't know what to make of it," Osuna told Action News. "They didn't say why he wasn't here. I've made interviews in the last couple of days, and they've asked me if I was going to come to the Council meeting, and I've said, 'Yes,' so maybe that was it. I don't know."

Arias has refused to reveal the source of his claims and did not answer the question when Action News called him on Thursday.

He said, instead, that his warning "averted a mass immigration raid in our community" and added that he has not called for people not to go to the Cherry Auction.

Some vendors are now asking Council President Mike Karbassi to demand that Arias resign.

"I am well within my rights to personally disagree with certain comments that were made by one of my council colleagues," Karbassi said at the council meeting on Thursday. "I am, however, without authority to independently sanction or limit one of my colleagues' ability to make statements from this dais."

