Fresno city leaders celebrating solar project

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno leaders "flipped the switch" on the city's largest combined solar and battery storage project.

The work represents more than 34 megawatts of solar and battery storage -- enough to power some 560 homes.

During a gathering on Thursday at the Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility in southwest Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer said the project puts the city on the map, both locally and nationally, as a leader in renewable energy.

"This is a monumental achievement for us and the city of Fresno," he said.

Mayor Dyer says this project is also part of an ongoing effort to build a sustainable and resilient future for Fresno residents.

