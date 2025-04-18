Fresno city leaders celebrating solar project

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Friday, April 18, 2025 3:43PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno leaders "flipped the switch" on the city's largest combined solar and battery storage project.

During a gathering on Thursday at the Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility in southwest Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer said the project puts the city on the map, both locally and nationally, as a leader in renewable energy.

"This is a monumental achievement for us and the city of Fresno," he said.

Mayor Dyer says this project is also part of an ongoing effort to build a sustainable and resilient future for Fresno residents.

