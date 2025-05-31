Fresno braces for triple-digit heat: How to keep your family safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer may still be weeks away, but the Central Valley is already feeling the heat. With triple-digit temperatures forecast for the weekend, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued its first Heat Advisory of the year.

Local residents are turning to splash parks and early morning workouts to stay cool. At Roeding Park, tennis players are adjusting their routines to beat the heat.

"I've lived here all my life. You pretty much get used to it," said Rodney Bauer of the Roeding Park Tennis Club. "We're just going to push ourselves until it's too uncomfortable to play."

Dr. Trinidad Solis with the Fresno County Department of Public Health recommends exercising early in the day to avoid the most intense heat.

"For those who are going to exercise, try to do that earlier instead of later in the afternoon," Solis said.

She also cautions against relying on iced beverages like coffee and soda to stay hydrated, noting that they can actually contribute to dehydration.

Fresno County Emergency Services has already responded to a dozen heat-related illness calls in the past month. Dr. Solis emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can begin with similar symptoms such as dizziness, headache, and dehydration.

"With heat exhaustion, it usually occurs when someone sweats a lot and loses water," she said. "With a heat stroke, the body temperature quickly rises above 103 degrees, and the body has a difficult time cooling itself."

Unlike heat exhaustion, heat stroke can cause the skin to become dry and red due to the lack of sweating. In such cases, immediate medical attention is critical.

"If someone shows signs of heat stroke, call 911 right away," Solis advised.

