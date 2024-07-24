Fresno County Elections office prepares for November election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The November general election is just over 100 days away.

Kamala Harris has now earned enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Last week, Republicans officially nominated former President Donald Trump as their nominee.

Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says there are around 507,000 active registered voters in the county, and that number is expected to grow.

"With all of the national news about the election, I am hopeful that this will actually generate a higher interest and interest oftentimes leads to turnout," said Kus.

D'Aungillique Jackson is with Faith in the Valley, community organizers like her work every election cycle to meet residents where they are and get out the vote.

"Right now, we are heavily focused on our base-building efforts and seeing again what matters to them," said Jackson.

Jackson says that in addition to the presidential race, the ballot will include several propositions and measures that will impact the younger generation.

"It is important for young people to show up every single time because, one, we make up one of the largest voting bases, 18 to 34-year-olds, so if we are not showing up and using our voices, then we are not constructing a future that is going to work for us," said Jackson.

With the young voters and the shifting political climate, Kus expects one of the highest voter turnout elections in Fresno County history.

But with attention comes some concern.

"We are on the lookout for disinformation or misinformation that is being spread, especially something that might be augmented by artificial intelligence," said Kus.

He says while they have not seen any red flags yet, they are prepared for what's to come.

"It's a unique and developing situation; the potential is expanding, we are seeing it in some places, and law enforcement agencies are being as aggressive as they can be," said Kus.

Kus also says they expect a very energetic election this fall.

However, it's important to remember you cannot wear any clothing to support your candidate when voting at a center, you can be turned away.

