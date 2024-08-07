Fresno County moves ahead with proposed homeless encampment ban

If approved, people who violate the ordinance could face a fine of $500 or up to six months in jail.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking on homeless encampments.

While it comes on the heels of the city of Fresno's proposed ban on encampments, the county says it is different.

"It's not as black-and-white as other ordinances that have been proposed that flat out ban sit, lie, sleep. This is very specific to obstruction of public access, meaning a walkway, an entryway to various facilities like sidewalks, roads, and that's about safety," said Amina Flores-Becker, deputy County Administrative Officer.

The ordinance also follows a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states cities can legally enforce bans of sleeping outside in public areas.

"Camping ordinances are legal. We're not discriminating against homeless people. I'll just put that in my own words is that Steve and Buddy can't go out and camp, just like somebody who's homeless can't go out and camp," said Supervisor Steve Brandau.

Brandau, who introduced the ordinance, says it would be a tool to help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office address people living on the streets.

"This is something that we would use as a last resort. If we have to take legal action against them, we will. People in our community, they shouldn't have to be subject to walking down the street and stepping over people who are camping on sidewalks," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

But the Sheriff says there also need to be more resources made available to help really solve the problem.

"There needs to be some funding for housing, for services, for programs so that these people have options. Because when they have options, I believe many of these people will choose a different lifestyle," said Zanoni.

About a dozen people spoke in opposition of the ordinance.

"We have families out there. They're going to be torn apart, that's a fact. We have vets who have fought for our country. I don't want to see a vet in cuffs or get cited ever for being homeless," said Cindy Piombino from the Fresno Homeless Union.

"By incarcerating these parents behind me, what are you going to do with the children? Stick them back into CPS in a broken system that they've already come from," said homeless advocate Dez Martinez.

If approved, people who violate the ordinance could face a fine of $500 or up to six months in jail.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.