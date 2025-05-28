Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of scam with traffic violations

Officials say they've even seen a spike in people showing up to traffic court in Fresno to try and clear up the matter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam going around.

They are text messages that say you have unpaid traffic violations, which are not real.

They want to remind you that the DMV will never contact you by text to ask for personal or financial information.

If you receive one of these messages, do not click on the link or reply to it.

