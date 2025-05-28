24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of scam with traffic violations

KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 4:17PM
FCSO warning community of scam with traffic violations
Officials say they've even seen a spike in people showing up to traffic court in Fresno to try and clear up the matter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam going around.

They are text messages that say you have unpaid traffic violations, which are not real.

Officials say they've even seen a spike in people showing up to traffic court in Fresno to try and clear up the matter.

They want to remind you that the DMV will never contact you by text to ask for personal or financial information.

If you receive one of these messages, do not click on the link or reply to it.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW