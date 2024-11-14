Fresno edition of Monopoly now available

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's now an official Fresno edition of the board game Monopoly, and you can get one for yourself starting today.

The board was unveiled Wednesday night at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Valley edition of the iconic board game highlights parts of the city, including Fresno State, City Hall and the Zoo.

You can pick up the game at local businesses, including the Crazy Squirrel, Tioga-Sequoia Brewery and Table Mountian Casino.

It is also available to purchase online on Amazon.