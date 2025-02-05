Some Fresno EOC employees receive layoff notices

Residents who rely on the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission for utility assistance programs may have a harder time getting help.

Residents who rely on the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission for utility assistance programs may have a harder time getting help.

Residents who rely on the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission for utility assistance programs may have a harder time getting help.

Residents who rely on the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission for utility assistance programs may have a harder time getting help.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents who rely on the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission for utility assistance programs may have a harder time getting help.

On Friday, some 20 EOC employees received layoff letters effective March 7.

Leadership explained the reductions are due to budget constraints within the federally funded "Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program."

That program has handled more than 2,000 applications for energy assistance and is more popular than ever in light of several rate increases by PG &E.

Despite the staffing cuts, the commission says it remains committed to providing the services to Fresno-area residents.

