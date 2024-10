Fresno family uses 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as inspiration for Halloween decorations

FRESNO, Calif. -- A northeast Fresno family has set sail on a Halloween adventure, and you're invited to take a look at all their "haarrrrd" work.

The home at 10th Street and Sierra Avenue has a "Pirates of the Caribbean"-inspired display.

The pirate staff was a bit short-handed this year, so it's only a skeleton crew.

The DeBacker Family enjoys entertaining the community with the creepy ship-wreck, buried treasure and some sea creature stow-aways.