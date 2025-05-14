Fresno Fire Department reports an increase in grass fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry grass and high heat are a dangerous mix.

The Fresno Fire Department reports that there have already been 178 grass fires in the city this year.

"We really haven't hit the hot temperature yet, and we're anticipating things are going to be busy; they always are," said Josh Sellers of the Fresno Fire Department.

This time last year, there had only been 150 grass fires.

Fire crews are asking people to do their part to prevent a disaster.

"Making sure your property is free of dry vegetation, lawn mowed. Now is a great time to remove it before temperatures really get hot. Even little things like making sure you clean your gutters, pine needles, dry leaves, anything that could catch fire and cause an incident."

Over at Fresno Ag Hardware off Gettysburg and First, people have been buying mowers and weed trimmers to get fire-ready.

"There was one day last week where we had, I believe, like 15-16 string trimmer units alone," said Chuck Newton, store manager.

Creating a defensible space around your house could save it from going up in flames.

The first five feet around the home should be completely clear. Grass or vegetation within 100 feet should be cut low.

You should always do yard work in the morning or evening hours when temperatures are cooler and the risk of sparking a fire is lower.

