Fresno gets first set of dedicated pickleball courts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has finished work on eight new pickleball courts at Rotary East Park on Cedar and Sierra.

The grand opening for the sport space is Wednesday morning at 10:30 am.

They are the first dedicated pickleball courts in the city.

This month, the courts will be first come, first serve and the city says reservations will start in August.