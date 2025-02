Fresno Grizzlies looking to fill over 100 positions at job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are job opportunities for anyone who loves baseball and needs work.

The Fresno Grizzlies are gearing up for their annual job fair.

The team is looking to fill more than 100 positions.

It takes place on Saturday, February 8, from 10 am to 12 pm at Chukchansi Park.

You are encouraged to bring your resume.

