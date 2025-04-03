Fresno Grizzlies ready to welcome fans for Opening Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are returning to Chukchansi Park this weekend to kick off the 2025 home season.

The excitement starts Friday with an exciting three-game series against the Stockton Ports.

This season, fans have a lot to look forward to.

The team and staff are sharing some of the excitement planned for this season.

Promotions begin with Friday's Opening Night, where fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks and a 2025 Magnet Schedule for the first 2,500 fans.

On Saturday, it's "My Job Depends on Ag Night & Military Appreciation Night." The first 1,500 fans attending will also receive a special Replica Jersey.

Sunday is Meet Bluey & Bingo Day, along with Bark in the Park

Tickets for Opening Weekend and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available now on the Grizzlies' website.

