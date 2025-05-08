Fresno man details first-hand experience of Conclave voting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the late hours of Wednesday in Rome and after much anticipation, black smoke billowed out of the Sistine Chapel, meaning the 267th Roman Pontiff has not been chosen.

"It's been a day filled with events at the Vatican, and as time passed, everyone thought we were going to see white smoke because it got later and later into the night," said Diocese of Fresno communications director Chandler Marquez.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world patiently waited for the smoke signal, and tens of thousands stood for hours at the Vatican City, including Marquez.

He's been in Rome since Sunday and had a front row seat to witness history.

"I was standing on top of the Vatican, so I had a great view, and thousands of people were there," Marquez said.

Pope Francis was seen as a progressive leader who highlighted inclusivity.

Marquez says that after speaking with hundreds of people in the Central Valley and many more in Rome, he's hearing that people want a Pope who will continue that effort.

"I will say this, the cardinals met this morning before mass, and they made it clear that they want to continue the legacy of Pope Francis and all that he has done," Marquez said.

Marquez says it's powerful to see the outpouring of support from the faithful and hopes to witness white smoke in the coming day, meaning that the new Pope, who will serve as the head of 1.3 billion Catholics, has been elected.

"When we see that white smoke and we see a new leader that is going to take the church even further and continue a legacy and really a body of faith, that is really going to be something," Marquez said.

The Conclave will meet tomorrow and vote up to four rounds, if necessary.

The next Pope must receive a two-thirds majority, which means at least 89 votes out of 133 electors.

