Fresno man sentenced after being found with over 100 pounds of fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old Fresno man will serve 10 years in prison after being found with 107 pounds of fentanyl and 39 pounds of cocaine.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Carlos Lopez learned his punishment for intending to distribute the drugs.

On September 8, 2023, he was stopped on Interstate 5 near Shields Avenue in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers searched the trunk of his car and found a spare tire loaded with roughly 485,000 fentanyl pills and 18 packages of cocaine.

