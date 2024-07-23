Convicted Fresno murderer refuses to face victim's family in court, goes back to cell

A man convicted of murder, armed robbery and carjacking has learned how long he will stay behind bars.

A man convicted of murder, armed robbery and carjacking has learned how long he will stay behind bars.

A man convicted of murder, armed robbery and carjacking has learned how long he will stay behind bars.

A man convicted of murder, armed robbery and carjacking has learned how long he will stay behind bars.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of murder, armed robbery and carjacking has learned how long he will stay behind bars.

45-year-old David Hernandez was before a judge on Tuesday to face justice and get sentenced about one month after a jury convicted him of killing Sarah Hamm nearly three years ago.

Hamm's family was also in court, and several loved ones planned to deliver emotional victim impact statements.

Hernandez did not want to listen.

"Mr. Hernandez made it very clear to the court that he does not want to be present," Judge Brian Alvarez said. "He advised the court that he would act out if he would remain here in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing."

Hernandez's departure was an unexpected twist. Moments earlier, he had said he planned to address the court to "get things off my chest."

Hernandez never spoke, but Hamm's father did. He asked Action News not to identify him.

"The permanence of our loss is a void that can never be filled," he said.

Hamm's obituary states she was a mother of three boys, active in her church, and a former Miss Fresno County.

She died at her Northeast Fresno apartment in August 2021. Investigators say Hernandez was on a crime spree that included killing Hamm, robbing a smoke shop, and carjacking a driver.

A jury convicted him of all charges, and on Tuesday, Judge Alvarez sentenced Hernandez to 40 years to life in prison plus 27 years and six months.

"Mr. Hernandez is, indeed, without remorse, without introspection, and quite frankly, he is a coward for having the inability to face the people whom he harmed," the judge said.

Court documents show Hernandez will soon begin serving his sentence at Wasco State Prison in Kern County.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.