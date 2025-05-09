Fresno man shares experience of being in Vatican City as Pope Leo XIV makes first appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Under the clear blue skies at Vatican City on Thursday, a plume of white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the moment tens of thousands of parishioners waited for.

A new Pope had been elected with a two-thirds majority vote among the 133 cardinals.

The faithful packed into St. Peter's Square to get their first look at their new leader, Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, walking out on the balcony.

He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

His gentle wave and first words sent a rush of emotion through the crowd, including Chandler Marquez, Communications Director of the Diocese of Fresno.

"I wasn't expecting to be emotional about it at all, but I was. It was a really cool experience, just the crowd, and we were standing on top of the Vatican, and it was shaking, it was really cool," Marquez said.

Marquez said he was one of the few Americans at this unique vantage point.

When the name was read aloud, the Italian media turned to him with a nod.

"That was really cool to see their excitement and then point that towards me," he said.

As the church bells rang throughout Vatican City, Marquez made a call back to Fresno to speak with Bishop Joseph Brennan.

His message...

"Our motto in the Diocese of Fresno is 'always forward,'" Marquez said. "And that is something me and him always say to each other, and that was the first thing he said when he answered the phone, 'always forward.'"

In Fresno, church bells also rang before mass at St. John's Cathedral and the doorway was draped in white.

Father Ferdinand Udeolisa shared a special word with those who attended, including one man who said he was praying for the new pontiff.

"It was a bit of a surprise." Parishioner James Seith said. "I always prayed for Pope Francis, and I'll pray for Pope Leo, I'll pray for the church."

Marquez added how special it was to see the diversity among the crowd with flags from multiple countries, including Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.

