Fresno Mission opens second thrift store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was opening day for the Fresno Mission's new thrift store location in northeast Fresno.

Hundreds lined the parking lot on the corner of Bullard and First on Friday to be among the early shoppers at the new location.

Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine said it took roughly two years to secure this second location.

"We've been in the constant process of identifying a second location," said Dildine.

Once the nonprofit found a new space, Dildine said they faced some expensive challenges.

"The week after signed the lease, thieves broke into the roof and took all the air conditioning units and destroyed $150,000 worth of air conditioning units on the roof," said Dildine.

A video shows what the building looked like when it was empty and what it looks like now.

Dildine said the nonprofit's first thrift store, which opened in 2012, has generated more than 16 million dollars.

The new location is the biggest thrift store in the Central Valley, with 25,000 square feet of merchandise including home goods, clothes, jewelry, and more.

Chief Business Officer Sherri White said the space was transformed in just a few months.

"We had a job fair in October, in preparation, and then we hired on a bunch of people. We also secured a warehouse at the same time," said White.

White said they introduce about 20,000 new items every week. If they don't use something, they find a way to recycle the goods.

That is one of the many reasons resident Brenda Gonzalez is excited to shop at the Fresno Mission thrift store.

"I think it's pretty cool to see how it's expanding and how it's still standing firm on the foundation of God," said Gonzalez.

Throughout the store, there are signs with messages explaining how shoppers are helping with the nonprofit and its mission.

It's a message Dildine hopes to continue to share with the community.

"A lot of times, people on the street are people's throwaways, or they feel like the throwaways or the cast-offs. And we love taking those people and transforming them to make them the beautiful people God intended them to be, and so, our thrift store to us is an extension of that belief," said Dildine.

The nonprofit wants to open at least five more thrift store locations.

Next week, the organization will open its City Center.

