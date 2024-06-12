Fresno photographer wants to turn family photos into piece of art

A northwest Fresno photography business is turning your next family portrait into a piece of fine art.

A northwest Fresno photography business is turning your next family portrait into a piece of fine art.

A northwest Fresno photography business is turning your next family portrait into a piece of fine art.

A northwest Fresno photography business is turning your next family portrait into a piece of fine art.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting the perfect shot is an art for Samantha Leon.

Even the finishes are museum quality.

"I have always had a huge love for the arts," she said. "My mom basically made it a part of our childhood."

The photographer moved into her studio in the shopping center off of Herndon and Marks a year and a half ago, but had been capturing memories since childhood.

"I started out with film photography with my dad, so I've always been real interested in the arts in general," Leon said.

Inspired by family to take the leap and turn her art and studies into a career, she's now the proud owner of Little Lion Photography.

"My style of work is fine art photography, and it's really the way that I light it and edit it," she said. "That's what really makes it look like a painting."

Leon's portfolio ranges from studio to whimsical settings, offering families heirloom pieces.

"I've won several international competitions, and two of my images have been in Vogue," she said.

She takes the time to do a consultation before every photo shoot.

"By the time they come in, we'll have spoken several times, so they're really pretty comfortable once they come in, and that's how I feel I can get their true essence," Leon said.

Each shoot comes with hair and makeup -- even wardrobe, at your request.

Packages range from wall art to portfolio boxes.

"We choose whatever framing options suit their personal home style the best," Leon said.

Whichever package you choose, Samantha says she treats each photo as an heirloom piece.

"I'm a very tangible-based business," she said. "I believe in the power of print and artwork, and art-printed images are what's going to last. "

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.