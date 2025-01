Fresno Police confirm shooting involving officers in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police department is investigating a shooting involving officers near Fresno State.

Police responded to the area of Shaw and Maple Avenues around 7 a.m.

Police blocked off Maple Avenue near the Joyal Administration building and are currently investigating.

Police have not released more details, but an Action News crew is at the scene.

Stay with Action News for any developments.