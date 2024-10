Fresno State receives major donation from Chevron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State received a major donation on Wednesday from Chevron.

The oil and gas company presented the university with a $350,000 check.

The money will benefit several programs including Veterans education, the Lyles College of Engineering's Finish Strong Program and the Kremen School of Education.

Chevron began a relationship with the University back in 2017.

Since then, the company has donated nearly $3 million in financial gifts.