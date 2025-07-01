Fresno State's move to Pac-12 solidifies after adding Texas State

The Pac-12 needed to reach eight football-playing schools to meet the NCAA minimum for an FBS conference prior to the 2026 season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's move to the Pac-12 conference has now solidified following the addition of its newest member.

Texas State officially joined as the conference's ninth member after the university's board of regents voted to authorize a $5 million buyout to the Sun Belt Conference early Monday.

The Bulldog's newest conference opponents (including the Texas State Bobcats) will consist of Boise State, Colorado State, Gonzaga (for all-sports besides football), Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State.

The Bobcats will remain in the Sun Belt through the 2025-26 season before joining the Pac-12 in all sports for the 2026-27 school year.

The conference's board of directors, which includes representatives from all current and future members, voted unanimously to admit Texas State following the university's formal application.

Texas State is located in San Marcos, which is only about 35 miles south of the University of Texas in Austin. Texas State has more than 40,000 students, with one of the 25 largest undergraduate enrollments among public universities in the U.S.

