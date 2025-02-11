Fresno State's rivalry with San Jose State to continue after Pac-12 move

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even after its move to the Pac-12 in 2026, Fresno State will maintain its rivalry with San Jose State, a school staying in the Mountain West.

Starting in 2026, the Bulldogs will play the first of six scheduled games with the Spartans.

In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, preserving the passion of rivalry games was key.

In partnership with our sister station, KABC 7 in San Francisco, both schools granted exclusives to the ABC stations to break the news in their respective markets.

"It's Silicon Valley versus the Valley," said FS athletic director Garrett Klassy. "We don't need to put anything in front of the Valley, because we are the Valley."

Fresno State represents the Central Valley and the world of agriculture while San Jose State reps the world of tech in Silicon Valley.

"During rivalry week in Fresno, everything's more amped up," said Spartans athletic director Jeff Konya.

"Just a little bit more on the line, it's the longest-running rivalry that we have."

Separated by a little more than 150 miles, it's both schools' longest-running rival in a series that started back in 1921.

"Going up there obviously you could see the rivalry there and the fans there were pretty animated," said Spartans head football coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Preserving that history and passion is why it was important for both schools to continue playing for the Valley trophy.

"I'll get ready to lift it when the time is right," said Matt Entz, first-year Bulldog coach. "I told people before, I'm not touching it until we earn it."

While the Bulldogs lead the all-time series with 45 wins, some of the 39 losses have led to heartbreak at the hands of the Spartans.

Ron Cox, Fresno State's all-time sacks leader, remembers a spirited contest.

"They kicked our butt a couple of times and took us out of the championship," he told Action News before his jersey was retired at FS.

"I just want to go against them one more time. If I had one wish that would be the wish: for me to suit up against them."

It's a sentiment similar to that of former Bulldog quarterback Trent Dilfer.

You would do anything, coach Sweeney made sure that you understood that beating SJSU was job number one," Dilfer told Action News.

In total, San Jose State and Fresno State have met on the gridiron 87 times overall and in 27 of the last 29 years.

"Being able to win this game and get the trophy, definitely helps in the recruiting process. We recruit the same kid a lot of times and in the same battle so winning this game goes a long way in trying to win some of these battles down the road," said Niumatalolo.

San Jose State - Fresno State Upcoming Non-Conference Football Games

- Sept. 19, 2026 at CEFCU Stadium

- Sept. 25, 202,7 at Valley Children's Stadium

- Sept. 29, 2029 at Valley Children's Stadium

- Oct. 2, 2032 at CEFCU Stadium

- Sept. 24, 2033 at Valley Children's Stadium

- Sept. 9, 2034 at CEFCU Stadium

