Fresno State's Serayah Neiss named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State junior LHP Serayah Neiss has been named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, announced by the conference on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs also earned one All-MW team pick (Neiss), two All-MW second team selections, and one honorable mention nod.
Juniors Kennedy Bunker and Natalie Elias were both named to the All-MW Second Team, while senior Lauren Almeida received honorable mention recognition.
Fresno State's four All-MW selections mark the most for the program since 2021.
Serayah Neiss led the Mountain West with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play. She becomes the first Bulldog pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year while also going undefeated in conference.
The Junior put up a 1.97 ERA over 74.2 innings with 50 strikeouts.
Since joining the conference in 2013, the Bulldogs have taken home the MW Pitcher of the Year award six times, the most of any school in that span.
Bunker started all 22 conference games behind the plate for the Bulldogs, finishing Mountain West play with a .373 batting average.
The junior tallied 22 hits, 14 RBIs, 14 walks, and posted a .576 slugging percentage along with a .506 on-base percentage.
The Simi Valley, Calif., native also launched three home runs during conference play. This is the first all-conference award of her career.
Elias started 18 games in the outfield during MW play and served as the Bulldogs' primary leadoff hitter. The Purcellville, Va., native led the team with 24 hits and four stolen bases, finishing conference action with a .364 batting average.
This marks the first All-MW honor of her career.
Almeida started all 22 conference games at first base and batted in the cleanup spot for the Bulldogs.
She finished Mountain West play with a .323 batting average, collecting 20 hits and 14 RBIs, along with a .484 slugging percentage and .419 on-base percentage.
The Kula, Hawai'i native also tallied four doubles and two home runs. This marks the first all-conference honor of her career.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aaliyah Jenkins, Sr., C/UTL, Nevada
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Serayah Neiss, Sr., LHP, Fresno Sate
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Quinn Waiki, Fr., INF, San Diego Sate
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Makenzie Butt, 1B, Boise Sate
COACH OF THE YEAR
Victoria Hayward, Nevada
FIRST TEAM ALL-MW
Makenzie Butt, Fr., 1B, Boise State
Sophia Knight, So., OF, Boise State
Serayah Neiss, Sr., LHP Fresno State
Maddie Clark, So., UTL, Nevada
Aaliyah Jenkins, Sr., C/UTL, Nevada
Ashley Archuleta, Sr., INF, New Mexico
Cece Cellura, So., RHP, San Diego State
Bella Espinoza, Sr., OF, San Diego State
Ahmiya Noriega, Jr., INF, San José State
Mia Reynolds, Sr., RHP, San José State
Ariana Martinez, Sr., INF, UNLV
Kya Pratt, Jr., OF, Utah State
Tatum Silva, So., OF, Utah State
Grace Matej, Jr., C/INF, Utah State
SECOND TEAM ALL-MW
Mykenzie Hanna, Sr., OF, Boise State
Leah McAnally, So., C, Boise State
Brooke Bohlender, Sr., C/UT, Colorado State
Kaylynn English, So., INF, Colorado State
Kennedy Bunker, Jr., C, Fresno State
Natalie Elias, Jr., OF, Fresno State
Tess Bumiller, Jr., RHP, Nevada
Haylee Englebrecht, Jr., INF, Nevada
McKenna Guest, So., RHP, New Mexico
Julie Holcomb, So., OF, San Diego State
Jade Ignacio, Jr., C, San Diego State
Grace Uribe, Sr., RHP/UTL, San Diego State
Jesse Farrell, So., C, UNLV
Ariel Fifita, Sr., INF, Utah State
Giselle Gonzalez, Sr., INF, Utah State
Claudia Medina, Sr., INF/OF, Utah State
HONORABLE MENTION
Megan Lake, OF, Sr., Boise State
Brooklynn Pettis, Sr., C, Boise State
Reagan Wick, So., LHP, Colorado State
Lauren Almeida, Sr., INF, Fresno State
Allie Williams, Fr., OF, New Mexico
Lacie Ham, Sr., RHP, San José State
Aubrie Thomas, Sr., UTL, San José State
Karmyna Becerra, INF, UNLV
Yanina Sherwood, Fr., RHP, UNLV
Olivia Marble, Sr., OF, Utah State
For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, X and Instagram.