Fresno State's Serayah Neiss named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State junior LHP Serayah Neiss has been named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, announced by the conference on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs also earned one All-MW team pick (Neiss), two All-MW second team selections, and one honorable mention nod.

Juniors Kennedy Bunker and Natalie Elias were both named to the All-MW Second Team, while senior Lauren Almeida received honorable mention recognition.

Fresno State's four All-MW selections mark the most for the program since 2021.

Serayah Neiss led the Mountain West with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play. She becomes the first Bulldog pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year while also going undefeated in conference.

The Junior put up a 1.97 ERA over 74.2 innings with 50 strikeouts.

Since joining the conference in 2013, the Bulldogs have taken home the MW Pitcher of the Year award six times, the most of any school in that span.

Bunker started all 22 conference games behind the plate for the Bulldogs, finishing Mountain West play with a .373 batting average.

The junior tallied 22 hits, 14 RBIs, 14 walks, and posted a .576 slugging percentage along with a .506 on-base percentage.

The Simi Valley, Calif., native also launched three home runs during conference play. This is the first all-conference award of her career.

Elias started 18 games in the outfield during MW play and served as the Bulldogs' primary leadoff hitter. The Purcellville, Va., native led the team with 24 hits and four stolen bases, finishing conference action with a .364 batting average.

This marks the first All-MW honor of her career.

Almeida started all 22 conference games at first base and batted in the cleanup spot for the Bulldogs.

She finished Mountain West play with a .323 batting average, collecting 20 hits and 14 RBIs, along with a .484 slugging percentage and .419 on-base percentage.

The Kula, Hawai'i native also tallied four doubles and two home runs. This marks the first all-conference honor of her career.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aaliyah Jenkins, Sr., C/UTL, Nevada

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Serayah Neiss, Sr., LHP, Fresno Sate

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Quinn Waiki, Fr., INF, San Diego Sate

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Makenzie Butt, 1B, Boise Sate

COACH OF THE YEAR

Victoria Hayward, Nevada

FIRST TEAM ALL-MW

Makenzie Butt, Fr., 1B, Boise State

Sophia Knight, So., OF, Boise State

Serayah Neiss, Sr., LHP Fresno State

Maddie Clark, So., UTL, Nevada

Aaliyah Jenkins, Sr., C/UTL, Nevada

Ashley Archuleta, Sr., INF, New Mexico

Cece Cellura, So., RHP, San Diego State

Bella Espinoza, Sr., OF, San Diego State

Ahmiya Noriega, Jr., INF, San José State

Mia Reynolds, Sr., RHP, San José State

Ariana Martinez, Sr., INF, UNLV

Kya Pratt, Jr., OF, Utah State

Tatum Silva, So., OF, Utah State

Grace Matej, Jr., C/INF, Utah State

SECOND TEAM ALL-MW

Mykenzie Hanna, Sr., OF, Boise State

Leah McAnally, So., C, Boise State

Brooke Bohlender, Sr., C/UT, Colorado State

Kaylynn English, So., INF, Colorado State

Kennedy Bunker, Jr., C, Fresno State

Natalie Elias, Jr., OF, Fresno State

Tess Bumiller, Jr., RHP, Nevada

Haylee Englebrecht, Jr., INF, Nevada

McKenna Guest, So., RHP, New Mexico

Julie Holcomb, So., OF, San Diego State

Jade Ignacio, Jr., C, San Diego State

Grace Uribe, Sr., RHP/UTL, San Diego State

Jesse Farrell, So., C, UNLV

Ariel Fifita, Sr., INF, Utah State

Giselle Gonzalez, Sr., INF, Utah State

Claudia Medina, Sr., INF/OF, Utah State

HONORABLE MENTION

Megan Lake, OF, Sr., Boise State

Brooklynn Pettis, Sr., C, Boise State

Reagan Wick, So., LHP, Colorado State

Lauren Almeida, Sr., INF, Fresno State

Allie Williams, Fr., OF, New Mexico

Lacie Ham, Sr., RHP, San José State

Aubrie Thomas, Sr., UTL, San José State

Karmyna Becerra, INF, UNLV

Yanina Sherwood, Fr., RHP, UNLV

Olivia Marble, Sr., OF, Utah State

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, X and Instagram.